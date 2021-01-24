BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $327,000 Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 22.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 178.3% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 7.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 41.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 110,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

NYSE:DG opened at $206.21 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.92.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.