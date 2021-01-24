BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $538,000 Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM opened at $115.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day moving average of $114.08. The company has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

