BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,735 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,410,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,493,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 42,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 45,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,668,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $92.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day moving average is $67.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $100.96.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

