BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 19,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 4,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

GOOGL opened at $1,892.56 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,932.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,762.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,624.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.