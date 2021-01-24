BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 35,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BLW opened at $15.98 on Friday. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.52 and a 52 week high of $16.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.0981 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

