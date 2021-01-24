Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.60

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and traded as high as $8.32. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust shares last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 415,099 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,074,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,997,000 after buying an additional 197,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after buying an additional 38,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 721,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,290,000 after buying an additional 466,897 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 612,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 77,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 478,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BCX)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

