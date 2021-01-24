BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $530.98

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $530.98 and traded as high as $571.00. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) shares last traded at $559.22, with a volume of 751,642 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 530.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 443.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £970.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

In other news, insider Ollie Oliveira bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,540 ($16,383.59).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) Company Profile (LON:BRWM)

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

