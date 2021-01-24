Block-Chain.com Price Reaches $0.0155 on Exchanges (BC)

Block-Chain.com (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Block-Chain.com has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Chain.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0155 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Block-Chain.com has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Block-Chain.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Block-Chain.com alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00036530 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00121062 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011113 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010999 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Block-Chain.com Profile

Block-Chain.com (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Block-Chain.com’s total supply is 247,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,261,797 coins. Block-Chain.com’s official website is block-chain.com. Block-Chain.com’s official Twitter account is @Block_Chain_com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Block-Chain.com

Block-Chain.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Chain.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Chain.com should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Block-Chain.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Chain.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Chain.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.