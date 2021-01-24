BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

CLW stock opened at $41.36 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $43.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $685.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.92.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $457.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $282,654.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 385.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 49.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper during the second quarter worth about $976,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

