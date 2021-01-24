BMO Capital Markets Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $26.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $24.80.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,245,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 21,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $812,000. Shellback Capital LP lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.