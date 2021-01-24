BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.56 ($55.95).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.60 ($45.41) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

EPA BNP opened at €43.09 ($50.69) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €44.18 and its 200-day moving average is €37.88. BNP Paribas SA has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

