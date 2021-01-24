BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT Raised to $82.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $79.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.73. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $82.81.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BOK Financial by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 60,149 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $880,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BOK Financial by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in BOK Financial by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

