Boot Barn (BOOT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 25th. Analysts expect Boot Barn to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts expect Boot Barn to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.01 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $59.59.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.15.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

