Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$54.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$50.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. CSFB set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating and a C$45.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$47.53.

BLX opened at C$54.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$46.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.11. Boralex Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,765.16.

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.20) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$105.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boralex Inc. will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

