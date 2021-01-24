Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Trading Up 5.4% Following Dividend Announcement

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) was up 5.4% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $13.53 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 1,296,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,785,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Boston Private Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BPFH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.13. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of Boston Private Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPFH. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth about $324,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 29.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Private Financial during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 195.6% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 55,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

