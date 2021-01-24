Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) Shares Gap Down to $0.73

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) (LON:BOD) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.73, but opened at $0.65. Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 2,571,056 shares.

The company has a market cap of £5.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.73.

Botswana Diamonds plc (BOD.L) Company Profile (LON:BOD)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. Its flagship project is Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland.

