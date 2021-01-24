botXcoin (BOTX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $101,414.00

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. botXcoin has a market cap of $363.94 million and approximately $101,414.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000692 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00074323 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $243.28 or 0.00755227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00052561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006031 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,405.64 or 0.04363698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017832 BTC.

About botXcoin

botXcoin is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

botXcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.