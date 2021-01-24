Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $265.98

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) (LON:BRW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $265.98 and traded as high as $299.50. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) shares last traded at $292.00, with a volume of 287,337 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 353 ($4.61).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 299.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 265.98. The company has a market capitalization of £886.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L)’s payout ratio is presently 88.05%.

In related news, insider Robin Beer purchased 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 265 ($3.46) per share, with a total value of £100,700 ($131,565.19). Insiders have purchased a total of 38,236 shares of company stock worth $10,137,466 over the last ninety days.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW.L) Company Profile (LON:BRW)

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, report writing, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries.

