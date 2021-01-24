Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brinker International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.01. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

EAT stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million.

In other Brinker International news, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $253,755.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares in the company, valued at $835,740.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Brinker International by 20.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,179,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,084 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Brinker International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 996,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,556,000 after acquiring an additional 23,528 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brinker International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 685,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its holdings in Brinker International by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 651,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,816,000 after buying an additional 161,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

