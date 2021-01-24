Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BMY. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

BMY stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $146.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -586.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.