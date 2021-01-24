British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s (BATS) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,518.50 ($45.97).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) stock opened at GBX 2,738.50 ($35.78) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,496.50 ($45.68). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,781.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,692.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £62.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

