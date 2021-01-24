Brokerages Anticipate American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. American Software posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.91 million.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on American Software in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

American Software stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. American Software has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $655.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American Software’s payout ratio is 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $104,838.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,874.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 31,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $524,743.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,190.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,038 shares of company stock valued at $632,838. 9.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 218.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Software by 95.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

