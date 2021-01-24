Brokerages Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $138.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to report sales of $138.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $142.40 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $256.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $555.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $572.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $617.73 million, with estimates ranging from $562.00 million to $707.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Piper Sandler raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners cut Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 65.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,191,744 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,218 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 40.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,576,038 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 742,102 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 266.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,463,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,874 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the period. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDEV stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.50. 10,354,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,072,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $695.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

