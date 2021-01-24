Brokerages Anticipate QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.92 Million

Analysts expect QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to post $119.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $121.43 million. QuinStreet reported sales of $118.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $532.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $524.78 million to $540.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $585.31 million, with estimates ranging from $584.75 million to $585.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow QuinStreet.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $139.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%.

QNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other QuinStreet news, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $660,918.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,874.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,593 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,440. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,187,000 after purchasing an additional 153,765 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,454,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 22,577 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,200,000 after buying an additional 160,166 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,192,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,882,000 after buying an additional 178,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 918,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 67,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $22.78.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.