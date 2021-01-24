Brokerages Anticipate Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.08. Snap reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Snap from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. 140166 raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $25.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Snap from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,258,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,169,500. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $79.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $57.39.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 5,676 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $286,638.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,263,120 shares in the company, valued at $63,787,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $3,265,614.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,981,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. FMR LLC raised its position in Snap by 239.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,131,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557,956 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Snap by 47.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,515,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $33,246,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $27,179,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,162,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,560,000 after buying an additional 1,009,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

