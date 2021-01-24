Brokerages Anticipate uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.76 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $9.84. uniQure posted earnings of ($0.97) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 281.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of ($1.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to $7.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($2.47). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.58 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on QURE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Guggenheim raised uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total value of $450,574.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,780 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 37.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,030,000 after purchasing an additional 323,407 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in uniQure by 9.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,378,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,419,000 after purchasing an additional 277,900 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $6,559,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $6,133,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter valued at about $5,406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE opened at $39.26 on Thursday. uniQure has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

