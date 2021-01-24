Brokerages Expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Post -$0.60 EPS

Analysts expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to report ($0.60) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for DermTech’s earnings. DermTech posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. DermTech had a negative net margin of 577.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of DermTech from $23.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DermTech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair started coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $42.92 on Thursday. DermTech has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $45.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43. The company has a market cap of $841.02 million, a PE ratio of -25.40 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, insider Burkhard Jansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $62,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $980,849.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $5,900,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,017 shares of company stock valued at $278,325. 16.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMTK. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 4th quarter worth $4,703,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 131,849 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth $934,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DermTech by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

DermTech

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

