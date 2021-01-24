Brokerages Expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $727.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will announce sales of $727.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $650.41 million to $754.30 million. Generac reported sales of $590.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $701.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.62 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Generac from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Generac from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.77.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $277.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,877. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.31. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $75.50 and a fifty-two week high of $278.64.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares in the company, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 3,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $761,054.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,778.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,611 shares of company stock valued at $2,974,254. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 18.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,669 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 3rd quarter worth $114,458,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Generac by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 534,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,473,000 after purchasing an additional 148,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Generac by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 441,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

