Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Announce $0.22 EPS

Analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.20. Great Ajax reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Great Ajax had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

NYSE:AJX traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.74. 54,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,974. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.39 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 637.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 1,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

