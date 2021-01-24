Brokerages Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Post $3.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to announce earnings of $3.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.65. Lear reported earnings per share of $2.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $15.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,792 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

LEA opened at $167.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.69 and its 200-day moving average is $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a twelve month low of $63.20 and a twelve month high of $170.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

