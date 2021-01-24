Brokerages Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $5.81 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.85 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $24.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.38 billion to $25.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $31.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.44 billion to $34.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Argus lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,740 shares of company stock valued at $13,839,070. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,229,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,435,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. Micron Technology has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $87.25. The stock has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

