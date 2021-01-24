Brokerages Expect Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Post -$0.56 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will report earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). Neovasc reported earnings of ($1.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.82). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Neovasc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Neovasc by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Neovasc by 61.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Neovasc during the third quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neovasc by 229.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $37.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

