Brokerages Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $362.56 Million

Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report sales of $362.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $323.34 million to $389.94 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $460.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

NYSE:VNO opened at $37.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.69 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,097,000 after buying an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,647,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $1,289,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 43,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

