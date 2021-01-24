Brokerages Set 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Target Price at $17.00

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley increased their target price on 3D Systems from $8.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on 3D Systems from $11.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, William Blair raised 3D Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.48. 15,823,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,957,480. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $135.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Also, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,479 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $109,400.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,479 shares of company stock worth $309,561 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,868 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in 3D Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 901,097 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in 3D Systems by 8.3% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,345 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 150,427 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.