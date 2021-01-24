Brokerages Set Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target at $111.11

Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.44.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other Beyond Meat news, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 49,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 41,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $5,668,151.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,014.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,381,436 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,335,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND traded up $6.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.70. 4,353,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,910,365. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $197.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average of $141.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.67 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.33). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $94.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.