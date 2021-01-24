Brokerages Set (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) Price Target at $46.38

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RDS.A shares. Societe Generale cut (RDS.A) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised (RDS.A) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on (RDS.A) from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised (RDS.A) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of (RDS.A) in a report on Friday, January 15th.

(RDS.A) stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,795,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. (RDS.A) has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

(RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter. (RDS.A) had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that (RDS.A) will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(RDS.A) Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

