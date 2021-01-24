Brokerages Set TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Target Price at $11.40

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

TransAlta stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.92.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in TransAlta by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 557.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 136,093 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in TransAlta by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 69,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TransAlta by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,832,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

