Brokerages Set Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Price Target at GBX 483.50

Shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 483.50 ($6.32).

VSVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 527.50 ($6.89) on Tuesday. Vesuvius plc has a 52-week low of GBX 284 ($3.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 562.39 ($7.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 521.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 444.30. The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 28.36.

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

