Brokerages Set WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) PT at $4.23

Shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 19th.

Shares of WETF traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.43. 1,228,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,042. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $807.89 million, a PE ratio of -49.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Salerno sold 5,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 250.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 1,534.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 48.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

