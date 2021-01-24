Brokers Set Expectations for Chart Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.77 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $109.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $107.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.47.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $142.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.27. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.18.

In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci sold 4,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $500,248.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven W. Krablin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 86.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 125,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,558,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

