Brokers Set Expectations for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Orrstown Financial Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 12th.

NASDAQ:ORRF opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. Orrstown Financial Services has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5,382.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 59,583 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $64,799.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Brugger bought 5,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,405 shares in the company, valued at $182,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,596 shares of company stock worth $132,450. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 36.96%.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

