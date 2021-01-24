Brokers Set Expectations for Valero Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Valero Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $4.55 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

VLO has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. CSFB reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.07.

VLO opened at $59.45 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $90.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,981.01, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 491.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,174,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,291 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,691,598 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,502,839,000 after buying an additional 1,394,785 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,010,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,827,000 after buying an additional 491,203 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 223.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 611,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,479,000 after buying an additional 422,142 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 158.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 609,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 373,960 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

