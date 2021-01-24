Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,850

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) (LON:BRBY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,750 ($22.86) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,610.08 ($21.04).

Shares of Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) stock opened at GBX 1,759.50 ($22.99) on Thursday. Burberry Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,017 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,140 ($27.96). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,791.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,571.69. The company has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 345.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.00, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In related news, insider Fabiola R. Arredondo purchased 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,638 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £368,550 ($481,512.93).

Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

