Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Get Bureau Veritas alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS BVRDF opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $28.23.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bureau Veritas (BVRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bureau Veritas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bureau Veritas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.