Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cairn Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.75.

OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $5.81.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

