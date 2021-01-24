Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Receives $73.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVGW shares. National Securities started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Calavo Growers from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of CVGW opened at $74.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.95 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.28. Calavo Growers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $81.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.85 and a 200-day moving average of $67.34.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $234.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.07 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calavo Growers will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVGW. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after acquiring an additional 55,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,171,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,727,000 after acquiring an additional 46,258 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 352,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after buying an additional 38,093 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

