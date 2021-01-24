Callahan Advisors LLC Has $35.79 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Callahan Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 22,849 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.2% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in Apple by 285.0% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 272.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after purchasing an additional 413,385 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.23.

AAPL stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

