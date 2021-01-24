Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Raised to Hold at Siebert Williams Shank

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CPE. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NYSE CPE opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Callon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 833.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,803 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 260,530 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,491,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 153,999 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,790,715 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 69,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

