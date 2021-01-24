Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.60.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of CPT opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.00. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 65.87%.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $42,524.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,001 shares of company stock worth $1,906,831. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

