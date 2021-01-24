Can B (NASDAQ:CANB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Can B Corp. (NASDAQ:CANB) dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 58,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 67,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.69.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

About Can B (NASDAQ:CANB)

Can B Corp. produces and sells cannabidiol (CBD) based products for pain, insomnia, epilepsy, anxiety, inflammation, and nausea in the United States. The company provides CBD products derived from hemp, including oils, creams, moisturizers, isolate, gel caps, spa products, and concentrates through its Website, and doctors and other medical professionals.

